Want to get latest security features for your Aadhaar? Here’s how you can order for Aadhaar PVC card

With the increasing number of cyber-crimes in the age of the digital world, it has become a great threat for all to keep their digital data safe and secure. In view of this, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has come up with the Aadhaar PVC card which has the latest security features.

The UIDAI on its X handle said that the Aadhaar PVC card, which is durable, attractive, and has the latest security features.

The Aadhaar PVC card, which is issued by the UIDAI, has Hologram, Guilloche Pattern, Ghost image and micro text, Good printing quality and lamination.

The Aadhaar PVC card is convenient to carry anywhere and everywhere. One can apply for the card with a charge of Rs 50 only. It will be delivered at your doorstep through speed post.

Here’s how to apply for Aadhaar PVC card:

Click here to visit the official website of UIDAI.

Select 12 Digit Aadhaar Number/ 28 digit Enrolment ID

Enter Captcha

Then click on Enter Mobile Number option to get OTP on your registered number. If your phone number of is registered, you can click on the My mobile number is not registered option and then enter your mobile number.

Note:

Order Aadhaar PVC Card by paying Rs 50/-(inclusive of GST & Speed post charges).

Use your Aadhaar Number/EID to order Aadhaar card.