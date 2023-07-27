Troubled by hair fall? Here are 5 common causes and easy solutions

Are you worried about finding more hair on your pillow, comb, or in the shower drain lately? Hair fall can be distressing, but fret not, for there are simple solutions to combat this common problem. Understanding the causes of hair fall is the first step towards achieving healthy and luscious locks. Here are five possible reasons for hair fall and their easy remedies:

Poor Hair Care Routine

One of the primary reasons for hair fall is neglecting proper hair care. Frequent use of harsh chemicals, excessive heat styling, and lack of nourishment can weaken your hair, leading to increased breakage and hair fall. To tackle this, adopt a gentle hair care routine. Use mild shampoos and conditioners suitable for your hair type. Limit the use of hairdryers, straighteners, and curlers, and when you do use them, apply a heat protectant spray. Regularly massage your scalp with warm oil, such as coconut or almond oil, to promote blood circulation and strengthen your hair.

Stress and Anxiety

Believe it or not, stress can take a toll on your hair health. High-stress levels disrupt the hair growth cycle, leading to increased shedding. Practicing stress-relief techniques like meditation, yoga, or spending time with loved ones can help reduce hair fall. Engaging in hobbies and getting sufficient sleep can also aid in managing stress levels.

Nutritional Deficiencies

A balanced diet plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy hair. A lack of essential nutrients like iron, zinc, vitamins (especially biotin), and proteins can lead to hair fall. Incorporate a variety of foods into your diet, such as leafy greens, eggs, nuts, and fish. Additionally, consider taking supplements after consulting with a healthcare professional to address any deficiencies.

Hormonal Imbalance

Hormonal fluctuations, especially during pregnancy, menopause, or thyroid disorders, can contribute to hair fall. If you suspect a hormonal imbalance, seek guidance from a healthcare provider who can recommend suitable treatments or medications to restore hormonal harmony.

Scalp Infections and Dandruff

Unhealthy scalp conditions, like fungal infections and persistent dandruff, weaken hair follicles, leading to hair fall. To combat this, keep your scalp clean by washing your hair regularly. Use anti-dandruff shampoos containing ketoconazole or pyrithione zinc. If the problem persists, consult a dermatologist for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Remember, hair fall is a common issue that affects many people, and addressing it promptly can lead to positive results. By adopting a consistent hair care routine, managing stress, maintaining a nutritious diet, and addressing any underlying health concerns, you can restore the health and vitality of your hair. If the problem persists despite trying these remedies, it is advisable to seek advice from a qualified healthcare professional or dermatologist for personalized guidance.