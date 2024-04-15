This unique family in India has over 350 voters!

Having a family with hundreds of members is not common. However, a family in India’s Assam has over 1200 members, of which there are 350 voters who are going to cast their vote during the opening phase of polling for the Lok Sabha on April 19.

This family is of the late Ron Bahadur Thapa of Phuloguri Nepali Paam in Sonitpur district of the state. The district falls under the ambit of the Rangapara assembly constituency and the Sonitpur parliamentary segment.

As per reports given by news agency ANI, Ron Bahadur Thapa is survived by 12 sons and 9 daughter and had five wives. The family consists of a total of nearly 1200 members. Ron Bahadur is also survived by more than 150 grandchildren.

Reportedly, there are nearly 300 families from the same ancestor living in the Phuloguri Nepali Paam area. While speaking about the family, Til Bahadur Thapa, one of the son of Ron Bahadur told ANI that there are over 300 people in their family who are eligible to cast their votes.

“My father came here along with my grandfather in 1964 and settled down in the state. My father had five wives and we have 12 brothers and 9 sisters. He had 56 grandchildren by his sons. I don’t know the grandchildren from the daughter’s side. In this election, there are nearly 350 members of the Thapa family in Nepali Paam who are eligible to cast their votes. If we count all children, then the total members of our family will be more than 1,200,” said Til Bahadur Thapa.

It is worth mentioning here that there are over 16.25 lakh voters in the Sonitpur Lok Sabha seat, which is made up of 9 assembly segments. Notably, elections to the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam will take place in three phases, i.e., April 19, April 26 and May 7.