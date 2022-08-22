Do you know you can use Aadhaar Card without disclosing Aadhaar number? Here’s how

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issue an easily verifiable 12-digit random number as Unique Identity – Aadhaar to each resident of India. The Aadhaar card has become such an important document for the official work that some of the works are not done or you do not get the services if do not use your Aadhaar card.

Time and again the UIDAI comes up with different facilities for the service and benefit of the Aadhaar card holders. It has now launched a new service which allows you how you can use your Aadhaar Card without disclosing your Aadhaar number.

The UIDAI on its Twitter handle said, “If you don’t want to disclose your Aadhaar number, then you can use VID or Masked Aadhaar.”

What is VID?

VID stands for Virtual ID. The Top of Form

VID is a temporary, revocable 16-digit random number mapped with the Aadhaar number. VID can be used in lieu of Aadhaar number whenever authentication or e-KYC services are performed. Authentication may be performed using VID in a manner similar to using Aadhaar number. It is not possible to derive Aadhaar number from VID.

What is Masked Aadhaar?

The Mask Aadhaar option allows you to mask your Aadhaar number in your downloaded e-Aadhaar. Masked Aadhaar number implies replacing of first 8 digits of Aadhaar number with some characters like “xxxx-xxxx” while only last 4 digits of the Aadhaar Number are visible.

How to get VID/masked Aadhaar?