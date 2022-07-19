Important alert for Aadhaar Card holders! UIDAI launches this new facility for your convenience

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a new facility for the convenience of the Aadhaar Card holders.

The UIDAI launched the AadhaarFaceRd mobile app. Therefore, an Aadhaar card holder does not need to visit the local Aadhaar enrollment centres to verify his/her fingerprints or scan iris.

The Aadhaar holders can store their identities, which includes any demographic or biometric data like mobile numbers, and addresses among others, using face recognition in the Central Identity Data Repository.

Now the residents can authenticate themselves using the UIDAI Face Auth RD App, which can be downloaded from the Google Play store and Android.

The Aadhaar Face Authentication technology, which captures a live person’s face for Aadhaar authentication, has been developed inhouse by UIDAI.

The Aadhaar Face Authentication can be used for various Aadhaar Authentication applications. “Residents are now using the Aadhaar Face Authentication feature by downloading the UIDAI RDApp, which can be used for various Aadhaar Authentication Apps like Jeevan Praman, PDS, Scholarship schemes, COWIN, Farmer Welfare schemes,” said the UIDAI on its Twitter handle.