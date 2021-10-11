Are you aware of these SMS facilities of UIDAI? Check details

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the issuing body of Aadhaar, not only provides Aadhaar related facilities through Aadhaar Seva Kendra and online, but also through another medium SMS, many functions can be done. This allows multiple tasks to be performed by sending just one SMS. Those who do not have internet/resident portal/m-Aadhaar etc facility can avail facilities like retrieval through SMS, Aadhaar Lock/Unlock, Biometric Lock/Unlock etc.

Must have registered mobile to avail Aadhaar service through SMS. The facilities can be availed by sending SMS to 1947 from the registered mobile number itself. Let’s know the whole process.

To generate Virtual ID, you have to write the last four numbers of GVIDAadhaar-Number from your registered mobile and then you can SMS to 1947. For example if Aadhaar number is 1234-5678-9123 then SMS – GVID 9123 and send it to 1947. But if you want to get the virtual ID again, then you have to write the last four numbers of RVID Aadhar number and send it to 1947.

If you are using Aadhaar number, then you can send GETOTP for OTP by typing the last four digits of Aadhaar number in your mobile inbox and send it to 1947. Shortly after which OTP will come on your phone. But if you are using virtual id then write the last 6 digits of GETOTP virtual id number and send it to 1947.

For Aadhar locking, 2 SMS have to be sent. In the first AMS, send GETOTP by writing the last four digits of the Aadhaar number. Then in the second SMS, the last 4 digits of the LOCKUID Aadhaar number will have to be sent by writing the OTP digits. Before this you need to pre-generate Virtual ID to lock your Aadhaar number otherwise you will not be allowed to lock. And in case of multiple Aadhar numbers linked to the same mobile number, and when the last 4 digits of the Aadhar number are same for at least 2 dependents, then second SMS LOCKUID will have to be sent by OTP of the last 8-digit of Aadhar number.

You will have to send 2 SMS to unlock the base. In the first GETOTP by writing the last-6 digits of the virtual-id and in the second SMS, the last-6 digits of the UNLOCKUID virtual-id will have to be sent along with the OTP. This service can be availed only by passing the Virtual ID. In case of multiple Aadhaar numbers linked to the same mobile number, and when two out of the last 6 digits of the Virtual ID are identical, UNLOCKUID, the last-10-digit <space> of the virtual ID, has to be sent to 1947 along with the OTP.