Ramdev Baba spotted riding in all new Land Rover Defender 130

Ramakrishnan Yadav, popularly known by the name Ramdev Baba, has recently levelled up his automobile game with a all new Land Rover Defender 130. Not long back, the Yoga Guru was seen sporting a Mahindra XUV700. It seems that a new four-wheeler has been added to his car collection.

In a video shared on Instagram, Baba Ramdev was seen getting into a shiny red Land Rover, which looked like it was just brought from a showroom. The car appears to be the Sedona red color variant of the model. Take a look at the shared video here:

The all new Defender 130 2023 lineup was launched earlier this year. The deliveries of the said vehicle have begun only recently. The pricing of the model starts at Rs 1.3 crore and goes all the way up till Rs 1.41 crore. Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has a pretty significant car collection of his own. His collection includes a Mahindra XUV700, a Land Rover Discovery, Range Rover Evoque, and Jaguar XJL.

Speaking about his latest purchase, people were quick to make their remark on it. Many a people criticized Baba Ramdev for always promoting Indian products and yet opting for foreign products himself.