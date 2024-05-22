Lost or phone got stolen? Here’s how you can recover it easily by Government’s CEIR Portal

Mobile phone stealing is common issue these days. The widespread use of smartphones with its amazing features makes the thieves attract towards it. In a densely populated country like India, mobile phone theft is really common. In crowded areas like markets or public transportation, people may be more vulnerable to having their phones stolen or snatched.

To put a check on these issues, many cities and communities in India have implemented various measures, such as increased police patrols, public awareness campaigns, and the use of tracking technologies to help recover stolen devices.

In order to recover your mobile phone, the government of India’s Department of Telecommunications has introduced CEIR portal (Central Equipment Identity Register). With help of this portal, one can recover its phone easily.

Notably, the Central Equipment Identity Register is a centralised system that manages and tracks mobile devices using their International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers.

Before filing your complaint at the CEIR portal, you need to file a police complaint (FIR) about your lost or stolen phone. You’ll need a copy (digital or physical) for the CEIR filing process. Additionally, locate your phone’s IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number. You can usually find it on a sticker behind the battery or printed on the retail box.

How to user CEIR Portal:

Visit the CEIR portal at ceir.gov.in.

Click on the red tab, “Block Stolen/Lost Mobile.”.

A form will appear. Fill in the details

Complete the CAPTCHA verification and click “Get OTP.”.

An OTP will be sent to your mobile number (provided you still have access to another phone with that number). Enter the OTP to verify.

The CEIR system will process your request. Upon successful registration, you’ll receive a confirmation message with a reference ID for future reference.

Note: