Here’s 5 ways to naturally detox your body

Our body works non-stop 24×7. In order to give some rest to the body and feel fresh we need detoxification. A detox is a way of getting rid of the toxins present in your body. To detox naturally in a healthy way, you need to include more exercise and whole foods to your diet. So, here are five ways to detoxify your body naturally.

Drink enough water

Staying hydrated is very much important to flush out toxins like urea and carbon dioxide from your body. In order to put a check on your water consumption every day, set a reminder on your phone to drink water. It would be better if you drink a glass of warm or cold water with freshly squeezed lemon in the morning. The citrus fruit contains a type of soluble fibre called pectin, which makes the water a detox drink.

Check your diet

If you are on a detox journey, it is important to keep tabs on your diet. Try incorporating foods that are rich in nutrients and antioxidants. Foods that are high in antioxidants like bell peppers, legumes, berries, broccoli, and citrus fruits can protect body cells from stressors. You can also eat more veggies, nuts, whole grains, fruits, and spices.

Limit Alcohol

Consuming alcohol can seriously impact your detox journey. Drinking alcohol affects your metabolic pathway. Drinking alcohol in excess can force your liver to work overtime and cause damage to your organs. Hence you need to keep a check on it and drink it as less as you can.

Exercise

Diet alone cannot help detoxify your body. Exercising regularly can help eliminate toxins from your body. When you sweat during or after a workout session, your body releases metals like lead, arsenic, nickel, mercury, and copper. Regular exercise also has mental health benefits aside from preventing the risk of heart disease.

Sleep properly

The best way to detoxify your body naturally is by fixing your sleep schedule. Your body works the whole day and getting plenty of quality sleep is essential for its smooth functioning. Sufficient rest ensures reduced stress levels and inflammation in your body to function at its best.

