5 things a weak hand grip can say about your overall health

Weakness in hands or weak hand grip can arise due to multiple reasons. It is important to mention that any symptoms of weak hands or grips should not be ignored. Weak hand grip can indicate a range of health issues.

These may include cardiovascular, kidney, liver, and other ailments.

Other reasons why you might sudden weakness in hands might be the carpal tunnel syndrome, arthritis, peripheral neuropathy, and ganglion cysts.

With weakness in hands, it might become difficult to undertake daily tasks in life. Today we bring to you, a list of things that a weak hand grip tells you about your overall health. Read to find out.

Weakened muscle strength

More the muscle mass in your body, more the strength in your body. Weakness in hands or a weak hand grip is an indication of lower muscle mass. This can negatively impact the overall physical functioning of your body.

Functional decline

Your grip strength says a lot about the inner strength of your body. Lower grip strength, especially in older people, is an indication of limited mobility and weakening muscles.

Insufficient nutrition

Muscle weakness can be caused in case of insufficient nutrients intake. Hence, weakness in muscles can be considered an indication of need to form a proper dietary plan

Metabolism

Weak hand strength can point out issues related to insulin resistance and potential type 2 diabetes. It is your body trying to tell you to pay a little more attention to its needs.

Cardiovascular Health

Previous studies have said that your grip strength is directly linked to your cardiovascular health. Weakness in hand muscles can point to risk factors for heart related issues.