Happy Chocolate Day 2024: 5 top health benefits of eating chocolates

The world celebrates Chocolate Day every year on February 9, 2024. Today marks the third day of the celebratory Valentine week 2024. On this day, people express love for their dear ones by gifting them chocolates.

Chocolate is something that is loved by people of all ages. However, it is not just a treat to your taste buds. Chocolate also comes with a bunch of benefits for your health.

On this World Chocolate Day, we bring to you, 10 proven health benefits of eating chocolate. Read to know more:

Improved Heart Health

Both dark and milk chocolates are rich in flavonoids. Flavonoids are powerful antioxidants which help in the lowering of blood pressure. Consuming little amount of dark chocolate once in every two days can aid to improved heart health by reducing the risk of clotting.

Reduced Menstrual Cramps

Dark chocolates have a rich content of magnesium and produces prostaglandins. This helps in relaxing the muscles and easing uterine contractions. Moreover, the amount of potassium present in dark chocolate reduces the feeling of bloating by preventing the muscles from retaining water, easing cramps.

Reduced Stress Levels

Previous research has proven that people who regularly consume dark chocolate tend to feel less stressed. With moderate consumption of dark chocolate, the amount of stress hormone cortisol is reduced in the body. Subsequently, this reduces stress and inflammation in the body as well.

Improved brain functioning

The high content of flavonoids present in chocolate have a right impact on the functioning of your brain. With the right amount of consumption of dark chocolate, one can develop better response time, better memory, and visual spatial awareness. Flavonoids also increase blood flow into the brain.

Improved Immunity

The presence of cocoa and phenolic compounds present in chocolate help in strengthening the defences of your immune system. It also build the resistance of our body against certain bacteria.