Forget not to submit the Annual Pension Life Certificate by October, or else pension will stop

Pensioners across India have to prepare themselves to submit their Annual Pension Life Certificate from coming October. Including the online submission of the certificates, known as the Digital Life Certificate, has to be done by November. According to the details provided by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare, it is to be done by the end of the declared month in order to continue the pension or family pension.

The documents can be submitted in a few different ways, one of which is online. As per the government-issued Office Memorandum, a pensioner or family pensioner who is not residing in India can ask his duly authorized agent to produce a life certificate signed by a Notary, a Magistrate, a banker, or Diplomatic Representative of India. Also, in this case, they need not attend the submission in person.

In online, Aadhaar-based biometric authentication system is just another way the certificates can be submitted. URL (https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/) is the source one simply needs to get to and start the process of submission.

As per reports, assistance from the Embassy of India, High Commission, or Indian Consulate can be received by the citizens in the submission of their respective life certificates. Especially the NRI pensioners and family pensioners who are unable to come to India for personal identification must note to seek help from the mentioned govt. agencies. The process can be continued with the use of a photograph provided in the PPO or on the basis of the photograph of the pensioner present on their Passport or any other equivalent identification document.

If one is unable to visit the local embassy or consulate in person during the event, they must provide a doctor’s certificate highlighting the reason for not being able to approach the embassy in person. In this case, the mentioned agencies can also help one submit the document.

Starting from October 1, 2021, a facility for pensioners will be arranged at their local Jeevan Pramaan Centres (JPCs) at Head Post Offices for the submission of the Digital Life Certificate. From the beginning of the next calendar month all the way till November 30, 2021 pensioners aged 80 years old and above will be allowed the submission of the certificates.

Considering this activity, the Department of Posts under the Ministry of Communications is making sure that all the Jeevan Pramaan Centre IDs are activated during the event.