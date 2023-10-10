Doctors perform surgery on girl to make ‘Half of her brain switched off’

New Delhi: In a rare case, the doctors in California performed a rare and special surgery to make, “Half of her brain switched off.” And it was done to save the 6 year old girl.

As per reports, Brianna Bodley was suffering from Rasmussen’s encephalitis disease. The surgery has helped the kid to live a normal life. The disease could have brought her to the final stage. Yet, this surgery will effect them.

The disease could further cause permanent damage to her brain and lead to deterioration of motor skills. But thanks to the doctors, Bodley will be able to lead a normal life even though one side of her brain has been shut down.