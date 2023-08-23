Did you know? Mouthwash can prove beneficial for a healthy heart

‘Periodontitis’ is mouth problem that is very commonly seen. Caused due to infection in gum, this disease is linked to health issues in heart. A team of scientists researching on the same, found out about the connection between oral health and a healthy heart.

They took it to study further about the issue. They happened to find that the rate of inflammation after gum infections shows a higher WBC (White Blood Cell) count in mouth. This indicates unhealthy arteries. This makes a person more prone to heart problems, even if they seem healthy and young.

Does it sound believable that using mouthwash can prove beneficial for a healthy heart?

Scientists, however, have seemingly figured it out. When gums get infected, it can lead to gum disease. That can further lead to heart issues. These researchers used a simple mouth rinse to see if the number of white blood cells in spit from healthy adults can tell us about heart problems.

They discovered that high numbers of these cells are linked to arteries not functioning properly can show a sign of heart trouble.

Even in young and healthy adults, having low-level inflammation in the mouth might not be good for the heart. Scientists believe that elements causing inflammation can go from the mouth into the blood and harm the heart and blood vessels.

The team conducted a study on 28 people aged between 18 and 30 who were healthy and did not smoke. These people has not been told that they had gum problems. They did not eat anything before six hours of the study. In the lab, they first washed their mouths and then rinsed with salty water. They conducted some tests for around 20 minutes to see how their heart and blood vessels were functioning.

Inflammation in the mouth might block the arteries from creating Nitric Oxide. This particular compound helps arteries react to changes in blood flow. This highlights the importance of oral healthcare for human body.