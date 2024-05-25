KIIT Scholarships Schemes: Check out different Scholarships meant for meritorious students

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) deemed-to-be-university, founded by Achyuta Samanta provides a number of scholarships to the eligible meritorious students.

The University has instituted various types of Scholarships to encourage the meritorious students. The quantum of scholarship and period of scholarship is subject to change from time to time. Different scholarships, stipends and fee relaxations are available in KIIT Deemed University.

Below is the list of scholarships the varsity provides:

Pradyumna Bal Memorial Scholarship: The scholarship is instituted in the memory of Late Pradyumna Kishore Bal, Founder President of KIIT. Every year two poor and meritorious students are provided completely free education under this scholarship scheme. The scholarship covers college fees, hostel fees including mess, books and any other ancillary expenses. The decision of the selection committee regarding the selection of the candidate will be final.

KIIT Poverty-Cum-Merit Scholarship: KIIT has instituted Poverty-cum-Merit scholarship for the poor and needy students. The amount and period of scholarship are decided based on the need of the selected candidates. The decision of the selection committee for the selection of such candidates will be final.

Teaching Assistantship: KIIT has launched a living learning Programme for M. Tech students. This innovative programme has been initiated to benefit the postgraduate students, who wish to supplement their income while being a student and gain experience in teaching/research. Number of such awards is flexible and vested with the management of KIIT University.

KIIT Merit Scholarship: KIIT Merit Scholarship varies from 5000 INR – 10000 INR per month for 1st position holder in semester examinations (for different Schools under the Deemed University) for 6 months.

KIIT Merit Scholarship: KIIT provides free education to the topper of KIITEE-2020 (Only for B.Tech. (4 years) if admitted at KIIT. In addition to this, KIIT provides scholarships to the top 1000 rank holders of KIITEE 2020 (B.Tech. – 4 years) during his/her study period at KIIT subject to fulfilment of criteria.

KIIT International Scholarship: 2 students and 10 students from each country are provided with Full and Half tuition fee waivers respectively. 100 scholarships are available. For more details visit international.kiit.ac.in

Other Scholarships Available at KIIT:

Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme

e-Kalyan Scholarship of Jharkhand Government

Prerna Scholarship

National Scholarship Portal

Rajiv Gandhi National Fellowship for SC & ST

Ishan Uday Special Scholarship Scheme

National Fellowship for SC &ST

Madhya Pradesh Scholarship

Maulana Azad National Fellowship

Medhabruti

Central Sector Scheme Of Scholarships for College and University Students

Top Class Education Scheme for SC students

Top Class Education Scheme for students with disability

Pragati Scholarship

Saksham Scholarship

NET JRF

TataSteel Millenium Scholarship

Contact details:

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)

Patia, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India 751024

Helpline Number: