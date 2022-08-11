Good news for govt employees! Govt extends retirement age, check details

Guwahati: In want can be considered as good news for the government employees, the government has reportedly extended the retirement age.

Assam government has rewarded 99 of its non-gazetted employees for exemplary service to the people by extending their retirement age by one year.

Accordingly, 10 state-level staff and 89 district-level employees were rewarded with the Lok Sewa award which carried a cash reward of Rs 25,000 each along with a year of service extension. The awardees will be superannuated at the age of 61.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the day is being celebrated as Lok Kalyan Diwas as a mark of respect to Gopinath Bordoloi, the first Chief Minister of Assam.

“Assam is greatly indebted to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi. It is because of his crucial act that Assam has been saved from being part of East Pakistan, which is now Bangladesh.

“Bordoloi played an important role in defeating the proposals of the Cabinet Mission Plan. Had the plan been successful, the geography and history of Assam would have been different today,” Sarma said.

(With inputs from IANS)