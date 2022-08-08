Assam Girl Injects Boyfriend’s HIV Positive Blood Into Her Vein To Prove Her Love

People often go to the extent to prove their love, and so did a girl from Assam’s Sualkuchi district.

To prove her love for her boyfriend, the girl risked her life by injecting the HIV-infected blood of her lover into her body.

As per the sources, the HIV-positive youth who hails from Satdola in Hajo fell in love with the 15-year-old girl via Facebook, three years ago. Their love grew stronger over time and the couple became inseparable.

Reportedly, The girl also fled away with the boy couple of times but was brought back by her parents. However, this time, the girl took an extreme step that left everyone in shock.

The minor drew blood from her HIV-positive boyfriend with a syringe and inserted it into her body.

Meanwhile, Hajo police have arrested the youth while the girl is currently under medical observation.