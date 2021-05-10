Dispur: Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath as Chief Minister of Assam on Monday. He was administered the oath by Governor Jagdish Mukhi.

The ceremony took place at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

The national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) JP Nadda and other leaders such as Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Deb, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio were also present at the swearing-in ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma and his cabinet.

The Former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was also present at the ceremony.

BJP-led National Democratic Alliance secured a majority in Assam winning 75 seats of the total 126 constituencies. While BJP secured 60 seats, about 33 % its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party, Liberal (UPPL) bagged nine and six seats respectively.