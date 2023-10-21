Ancient whispers revealed: Pando, the World’s Largest Tree, Unveils its hidden sounds

In the heart of Utah, a natural wonder named Pando, often referred to as the “world’s largest tree,” has recently shared its concealed voices with the world. These hidden sounds resonate through the earth as millions of leaves rustle in the wind, offering profound insights into Pando’s enduring existence.

Pando is a unique quaking aspen tree with a colossal root system that has given birth to an entire forest, comprising an astonishing 47,000 stems spread across a vast 100-acre landscape. Aptly named Pando, which means “I spread” in Latin, this ancient male quaking aspen (Populus tremuloides) has thrived in silence for an estimated 12,000 years, with its towering tree-like stems reaching heights of up to 24 meters (80 feet).

Sound artist Jeff Rice embarked on an experimental journey, ingeniously placing a hydrophone within a hollow at the base of the tree. This unique endeavor unraveled the hidden symphony within Pando’s roots, as reported by Live Science. The hydrophone captured an enchanting chorus of vibrations, echoing through the branches and even penetrating the earth. It had the capacity to amplify the faintest sounds during a thunderstorm, a phenomenon reported by The Guardian.

Rice explained, “Hydrophones don’t just need water to work. They can pick up vibrations from surfaces like roots as well, and when I put on my headphones, I was instantly surprised. Something was happening. There was a faint sound.”

These captivating recordings unveiled the interconnectedness of Pando’s root system, shedding light on the mysteries of this enigmatic natural wonder. Rice elaborated, “What you’re hearing, I think, is the sound of millions of leaves in the forest, vibrating the tree and passing down through the branches, down into the earth.”

Despite shared root systems being common among colonial quaking aspens, Pando’s exceptional size and age set it apart as a unique entity, making it a subject of extensive research and conservation efforts.

Commencing as an artistic endeavor, the project’s significance swiftly extended beyond the realm of art, capturing the attention of the scientific community. Lance Oditt, founder of Friends of Pando, emphasized the potential of this innovation to delve into the intricate hydraulic system of Pando without causing harm.

“The findings are tantalizing,” said Oditt when the project was unveiled in May. “While it started as art, we see enormous potential for use in science. Wind, converted to vibration (sound) and traveling through the root system, could also reveal the inner workings of Pando’s vast hidden hydraulic system in a non-destructive manner.”