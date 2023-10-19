Gigantic comet 3 times bigger than mount Everest hurtling towards Earth

In a piece of shocking revelation, a gigantic comet three times bigger than mount Everest is hurtling towards the Earth, said scientists. It is worth mentioning that the estimated diameter of the comet is said to be around 18.6 miles.

The gigantic volcanic comet is said to be as big as the size of a small city. It has exploded for the second time in four months since it was spotted. The explosion of the comet has left a cloud of ice and gas which look like a huge pair of horns.

The comet has been named ’12P/Pons-Brooks’. It is worth mentioning that the gigantic comet is a cryovolcanic or cold volcano comet. It is filled with a mixture of ice, dust and a gas known as cryomagma. It is believed that the comet has originated in our own solar system.

It is however assuring for us that 12P/Pons-Brooks poses no imminent threat for Earth. As for now we can marvel at the cosmic phenomena from a distance. On April 21, 2024, the comet came closest to Earth and was visible to the naked eye. Later it was pushed back towards the outer solar system. Scientists say that the comet is not likely to return till 2095.