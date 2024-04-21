5 yoga asanas that can reduce back pain from sitting for long hours

Many of us prefer sitting jobs, however, sitting for long hours can cause back pain. It can be worse if you have poor posture or lack of ergonomic support in your seating arrangement. Meanwhile, yoga can be aid for you if you are suffering back pain. Here are five yoga asanas that can help you reduce your back pain from sitting for long hours.

Balasana

Sit straight with your legs folded. At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards. Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor. At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible. Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms. Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position. As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation. Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.

Adho Mukha Svanasana

Lay on the ground facing the floor. Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body. Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards. On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other. At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet. Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms. Your body must form a triangle. Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least.

Bhujangasana

Lie on the floor, face facing the ground. Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso. At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body. Hold this position for 30 seconds and release. You can repeat it 3-4 times daily.

Paschimottanasana

Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you. In this position, your feet’s soles should be facing front. Slowly bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible. You can use your hands to hold your feet. In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs. Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable. Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up.

Setu Bandhasana

Put your feet firmly on the ground while lying down on your back with the knees bent. Your legs should remain hip-width apart at this point. With the palms facing down, position your hands at your sides. Now inhale, and then gently lift your hips off the floor while rolling your spine up. Press your feet firmly into the ground. Try to tighten your hips. Return to your normal position after holding this position for 4–8 breaths.