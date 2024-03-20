4 easy and effective steps to stop severe hairfall at home

Hairfall is a common issue everyone suffers. If you are seeing 8 to 10 strands of hair falling, then it’s fine. But if you are experiencing severe hairfall like you find hair fallen everyone, you need to be cautious about it. There are ample of products in the market that claim that by using them your hair loss issue will go forever, however, due to high chemical quantity in it, peoples suffer side effect.

So, here are four steps through which you can stop severe hairfall at home:

Step 1: Copper Charged Water

Fill your copper jug with normal drinking water and leave it overnight. Keep this mug aside your bed. When you wake up the next day, drink this first thing in the morning. Don’t gulp down the water in a go, drink it sip by sip.

Step 2: Curry Leaves

15 minutes after drinking your copper charged water, you need to chew 5 curry leaves. Curry leaves are a rich source of beta-carotene and proteins which reduce your hair fall and promote hair growth. Chew one leave at a time till it forms a paste, before gulping it down.

Step 3: Onion Juice Massage

Onion has got high amounts of sulfur that support strong and thick hair. To massage onion on your hair, you will have to extract the juice out of an onion and mix it with coconut oil for ease of application. Use fresh onion juice for the best results.

Step 4: Take Amla Powder

To drink your Amla Powder, mix 1 tablespoon of Amla Powder in a glass of water during your lunch time. Let it rest for a couple of hours. 2 hours after having your dinner, strain this water to remove any residue and then drink this juice, sip by sip.