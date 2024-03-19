Mesmerized with Korean skins but don’t know how to get it, Here’s some tips

The GenZ people are mostly attracted to Korean dramas and Korean pop culture. Additionally, Genz is mesmerized by the flawless skin of Koreans and wants to have good skin just like them. Studies reveal that Koreans have good skin due to their diet and skincare routine. To get good skin like them, here are some easy tips and tricks you can follow.

Lemon Water Steam:

Steam is really good for the face as it helps to take out all the pours and follicles in the face. Meanwhile, having lemon water steam on your face can clean your skin perfectly. It also cures acne and pimples. Additionally, a lemon water steam on your face gives you a glowing complexion.

Towel Scrub:

Scrubbing your face can take out all the dirt and dead skin from your face, however, it should be gentle or else it will harm your skin. Soak a towel in warm water and rub it on face. This will remove all dead skin cells from your skin and gives a glowing complexion to you.

Facial Exercise:

Facial exercises are really important to keep your face glowing and skin healthy. Just say 10 times loudly “Ma Me Mi Mo Mu.” It is a simple but effective facial exercise. It helps to keep wrinkles and fine lines away from your face.

Applying Moisturizer:

No matter if you have dry or oily skin, moisturizing it is really important. However, before applying moisturizer take on your fingers and warm it up by rubbing your hands then apply it on your face. Now it will be absorbed properly on the skin. This will help to keep your skin cells healthy and will give you a glowing complexion.

Frozen Milk Cubes Massage:

Freeze some milk and apply it to your face. Applying frozen milk cubes on the face makes skin fresh, clear, and glowing.

Good Sleep:

Good sleep is essential not just for skin but also for whole body. In order to have a good sleep, put your feet in warm water for 15 minutes before sleeping every day. Putting your feet in warm water can help you relive whole day tiredness, relive tension, relieve body pain and promote better sleep. Good sleep helps to rejuvenate your skin and gives a glowing complexion to you.