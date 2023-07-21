Woman carries disabled husband for years to seek justice, watch

In this twenty-first century when we often come across with reports of extramarital love affairs, polygamy etc. a woman from Madhya Pradesh has set an example that how much a wife can sacrifice for her husband. The woman has been seen carrying her husband on her hand and moving from office to office and approaching political leaders, ministers and officers seeking a job for her disabled husband.

Meet Priyanka Goud from the Chhattarpur district of Madhya Pradesh who has proved that even in today’s time there are women in India who can dedicate their life to their husband.

Priyanka Gouda of Parsania village in Labkush Nagar under Chhatarpur District married Ansul Gouda in 2017. Her world was going on happily with her husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law.

On February 22, 2019, Ansul met with a road accident. Since then, he became physically disabled and could not move. It was reportedly due to cervical spine disease. Yet, Priyanka did not lose heart. She decided to help out her husband braving any kind of hurdles that come on her way. She carried her disabled husband on her hands and met political leaders, Ministers and officials to get justice. However, though a long 5 years have passed, the chaste woman is yet to arrange a job for her husband.

As per reports, a few years before her husband’s accident, Priyanka’s mother-in-law was killed in a road accident. She was a teacher who was employed with the education department.

Since then Priyanka has been pleading to the government to provide a job to her husband Ansul in the rehabilitation scheme for her mother-in-law’s job. So far she has spent lakhs of rupees for treatment of her husband. And thus she has already taken personal loans from friends to the tune of Rs 4 lakhs. However, her husband is yet to be given a job.

Recently she carried her disabled husband on her hands and reached to the District Collector’s Grievance Cell to urge for a job for her husband.

After narrating her ordeal, the District collector assured her to help. Yet it is not sure when the help would come. It is to be noted that before this, she has met many officials and Ministers praying for a job for husband but in vain. Reportedly, even after a week of waiting in front of Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan’s residence, there was no result.

On Wednesday the sight of the woman leaving the District Collector’s office holding her husband in her arms shocked everyone.

Priyanka has approached many people but nobody has time to listen to her and thus she is going through a tough financial situation these days. She said in tearful eyes that if her husband would be given a job in the rehabilitation scheme, at least her life would be saved.

For the last 5 years, she has been carrying her husband from door to door. Such devotion of the wife towards her husband creates a unique image in the society. It oozes out only when you love the other person unconditionally the way the lady is doing.

In this case a wife has shown that there are still women in the society who consider their husbands as Parmeshwar. However, it remains to be seen when her husband is going to get a job.