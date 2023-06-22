Unique tradition: Lord Jagannath taken in palanquin during Rath Yatra in Tulasipur of Odisha

Puri: It is believed that Lord Jagannath makes the devotees and servitors to do something what the Lord Himself wishes. Man supposes but Lord Jagannath disposes. In this context, it has been observed that different traditions can be seen in different places regarding Lord Jagannath.

Lord Jagannath’s Srigundicha Yatra or Rath Yatra is held at different places across the world. Different and unique traditions have been seen in many places during Sri Gundicha Yatra.

A unique tradition can be seen in Tulasipur village of Nimapada block in Puri district of Odisha. Rathayatra is held in a unique style at the Bramhana Sasana of the village.

With coming of Rath Yatra, the village becomes lively. The uniqueness here is that Lord Jagannath is enthroned in a well-decorated palanquin and brought to the village.

Rath Yatra has been observed following such unique tradition in the Tulasipur village for hundreds of years. A small chariot (kuni rath) is built in the village. Then the villagers go to Bandeshwar village on the banks of the Prachi River, 4 km away from the village, to invite the deity.

Lord Jagannath is worshipped there in the name Shree Gurudev. There the devotees present new clothes to the deity and decorate Him with flowers and ornaments. Later, the God is offered Anna bhoga. And then the deity is enthroned in a well-decorated Palanquin and brought to the village.

After reaching the village, the idol is kept at the Bhagabata Tungi. There the deity is attired and taken to the chariot through Pahandi Bije. The whole area vibrates with the sound of bells, gongs, Mridanga and song by the Dahuka. The village bustles with Haribola and Hulahuli.

The deity then taken to the Goddess Kanaka Durga temple in the village. On the way to this temple Lord Jagannath is worshipped and given offering by the devotees in front of their houses.

For 9 days the Devipitha turns into Shree Gundicha temple. There the Lord is worshipped and offering is provided daily. And again, the Lord is taken back from the temple during Bahuda Yatra, the return journey. After that, the servitors again en-throne the idol on a palanquin and takes him back to the Bandeswar temple, his abode.