Mausi Maa temple in Puri of Odisha plays an important role during Rath Yatra: Details

The Mausi Maa temple in Puri of Odisha is a symbol of devotion, faith and relationship. Goddess Ardhashani is known as the aunt of Mahaprabhu Jagannath. Mahaprabhu Sri Jagannath has an emotional connection with Mausima Temple located on the Grand road.

This temple was built during the reign of the king of Keshari dynasty. Mausima Temple becomes lively during Rath Yatra as some important rituals have been attached.

On the day of Shrigundicha, during the Bahuda Yatra, the three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra halt in front of Mausi Maa temple. There the three deities are offered ‘Poda pitha’ (baked cake) prepared by the God’s aunt with much affection. Then, the three chariots are pulled ahead.

On the day of the Rath Yatra, while the Lord is travels to the Gundicha Temple, the Chariot halts a little near the Mausima Mandir. Because the Lord is very busy to go to Gundicha temple.

However, on the day of Bahuda yatra, i.e. after nine days of journey from Gundicha temple, Mahaprabhu along with his brother and sister stop the chariot near the temple of his aunt. There, according to the custom, the Podapitha is offered to the Mahaprabhus on behalf of the Mausi Maa temple.

Podapitha is said to be favourite of Lord Jagannath. It is prepared for Mahaprabhu with ingredients such as cheese, flour, rice paste, ghee, dry grapes, almonds, camphor, cinnamon and cloves. According to custom and tradition, Mahaprabhu eats food from his aunt and travels towards Srimandira. The Goddess had saved Shreekhetra by absorbing the water during the flood of the sea, is worshiped in the temple.

Mausi Maa temple in Puri is located ahead of the Balagandi on the side of the Daitapati sahi. This temple had been constructed during the reign of the kings of the Keshari dynasty.

Earlier, the Haati Gadhua River used to flow here. People used to call it the Balabattara Gondi. Now it is known as Balagandi.

Devi Ardhasani looks like Devi Subhadra Devi. Normally, devotees of the other states and other parts of the state believe that the Srigundicha temple is the house of the aunt of Lord Jagannath.

Even now there is a conflict among the devotees who come from outside with it. In the scriptures, Puranas, there are many descriptions about Mausi Maia temple.

Legend has it that many years ago Puri Badadanda was divided into two parts by Malini River. At that time, 6 chariots were being built during Rath Yatra. Then, the deities were being brought in three chariots upto the bank of the Malini River. They were then being established on the boats and were being taken to across the river. And then the three deities were being put on the other three chariots from where they were being taken to the Gundicha temple in procession during Rath Yatra.

This was taking 6 to 7 days. Seeing this problem, Mahaprabhu’s aunt, Ardhasani Devi, was sucking the Malani river. As per legends because Devi Ardhasari or Ardhasosani used to suck the water of the River, Lord Jagannath used to halt at the Mausi Maa temple during his return journey on the Bahuda Yatra day and consume the Podapitha.

The temple has a two-armed beautiful idol of the Goddess made of black stones. On both sides of the Vigraha there are Parshava Devis. In the Jagamohan of the temple, idols of deities such as Mahalakshmi, Hanuman, Narasimha, Radhakrishna, Ramabhishek, Panchamukhi Hanuman, Kali, Durga, Ten Avatars, Ganesh, Ten Mahavidyas, Shiva Parvati and Navagraha are worshipped. Every morning the door of the temple is opened early in the morning and every morning and evening the Goddess is given a holy bath and then she gets attired. Also Balabhoga is offered every morning and evening.

This Goddess is worshiped with the Bandurga mantra. On the holy Narasimha Chaturdashi, the Goddess is make ‘Jalasayi’ in a grand ceremony. This is done to keep the Goddess cool from the scorching heat every year.