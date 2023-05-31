This woman is best known for Bamboo craft in Odisha

Balasore: A woman from the Balasore district of Odisha is best known for her skill in bamboo craft. By dint of her aptitude, she has not only become famous in the State, but even has garnered appreciation abroad for her creations of Bamboo craft work.

Meet Sarojini Das from Tundapada village under Soro Police Station limits. She makes products using bamboo craft and also providing training to 15 to 20 trainees who also want to have a career in bamboo craft.

Sarojini has been working in this field for the last 25 years. As she was good in drawing pictures she became interested to work on handicraft. However, as she could not get a seat she took training on bamboo craft from Handicraft Cottage industry for two years. She also did an advance course from Tripura on this.

She prepares flower buckeye, brooms, bamboo jewelry etc. She also draws pictures. She has been felicitated by the Odishi Silpi Mahasangha.

Bamboo craft products made by Sarojini have found place in the exhibitions in the State and also in other States, She has also worked as a trainer in MP, Chhattisgarh and Goa.

