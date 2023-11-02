Shiva Linga found under tree in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, watch

Phulbani: In a miraculous incident, a divine Shiva Linga was found under a tree in Kandhamal district of Odisha recently. To everybody’s astonishment, Lord Shiva had reportedly hinted about presence of the Shiva Linga at that place in the dream of a priest. The incident took place in the Krandibali village under Phiringia Block of the district.

As per reports, the priest of the Trinath temple in Krandibali village dreamt that Lord Shiva appeared in his dream and hinted about the presence of the holy Shivalinga underneath the ground near a mango tree that has grown near the Trinath temple.

In the morning the priest informed people about the dream. Accordingly, they decided to dig the portion of the said land. When the place was dug, to everybody’s astonishment, a 3 feet Shiva Linga was unearthed.

Later, the excavated Shiva Linga was established amid chanting of holy hymns and execution of rituals of the special worship.

On this occasion devotees crowded the place and shouted divine slogans while Sankirtana was also organised. Phulbani MLA and Phiringaia BDO also participated in this festival among others.

