How many types of cricket pitches are there, which features of the pitch affect bowling?

Indians love watching cricket on television and playing gully cricket. This sport is religiously followed by millions of people in the country. If you are one of these individuals who are eager to know everything about this sport, I have a question for you. Do you know how to analyse cricket pitch?

For some, cricket is just a game of runs and overs. But enthusiasts love to go deeper into the world of cricket. Analysing the pitch right before a game is crucial for both teams involved. It might as well be the deciding factor of the match.

Types of pitches

Green pitch- As the name suggests, this pitch is easily identifiable by its luscious green grass. It is green because it is a fairly new pitch and has not deteriorated much. It is initially good for fast bowlers and becomes better for spinners. However, it is not bad news for batsmen as they have a fair chance to deal with the bowlers.

Flat pitch- These pitches are softer and have less grass. It is a favourable pitch for batsmen because it neither has grass to help fast bowlers nor does it have enough wear and tear for spinners. Flat pitches usually yield massive totals.

Dry pitch- Dry pitches are a result of less moisture and can be found in countries with little to no rain. This pitch is most favourable for spinners as there are cracks in the pitch due to dryness, which allow for unexpected deliveries.

Wet pitch- Also known as ‘sticky wicket’, wet pitches are a result of heavy moisture in the environment. This pitch is a nightmare for a batter as the movement of the ball becomes very unpredictable due to the sticky nature of the pitch.

Dry and dusty pitch- High temperatures in summer yield dry pitches. In countries like India, dust is prevalent and it contributes to creating a dusty pitch. Just like dry pitches, these pitches also favour spinners due to cracks.

Factors affecting pitch

Hardness- The hardness of the pitch determines the pace and bounce of the bowler’s deliveries. The harder the pitch, the more pace and bounce you can expect.

Moisture- Moist pitches are especially good for pace bowlers as they assist in the swing. Moisture also affects the hardness of the pitch and determines the number of cracks.

Weather conditions- Different types of weather yield different pitches. Humid or rainy weather increases moisture that assists pace bowlers. Dry weather is better for batsmen and spinners.

The best cricket teams in the world always consider these factors before every single game. It allows them to devise a game plan to beat their opponent.

Learning from past matches and knowing how one performs on a certain type of pitch gives great insight for the next match.