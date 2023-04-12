Shahi Paneer from India among world’s best-rated cheese dishes

If there is one ingredient that is loved all around the world no matter you are a non vegetarian or vegetarian, it is cheese. In India, cottage cheese is a kind of fresh cheese called paneer has won hearts all across the globe.

The 50 top-rated cheese dishes in the world were recently published by Taste Atlas, an experiential travel guide that collects traditional food recipes, food critic reviews, and research articles about popular ingredients and dishes. The third and fourth positions on the list are occupied by Shahi Paneer and Paneer Tikka respectively.

Cheese is an exquisite food that is adored all across the globe for its rich flavour and versatility. Food being intersectional which means people from all over the country enjoy trying out recipes and specialties from other states and corners enjoy cottage cheese or popularly called paneer in India.

Several famous chefs across the globe are wowed after tasting Indian Cuisines. Talking particularly about cheese cuisines, it stands out for its burst of flavour and its ideal blend of tanginess and rich spices.

Have a look on the list of top 50 cheese cuisines, shahi paneer ranked 3rd.

Switzerland’s Raclette was declared the best cheese dish in the world.

“Raclette is a national dish that shares its name with a slightly nutty Swiss cheese made from cow’s milk, an appliance for preparing the dish, and a full dining experience,” says Taste Atlas.

The six Indian paneer dishes featured on the list are shahi paneer, paneer tikka, matar paneer, palak paneer, kadai paneer, and paneer makhani.

Shahi paneer ranked 3rd on the list, which is a cheese curry dish made with cottage cheese, onions, almond paste, and a rich, spicy tomato-cream sauce.

Paneer tikka, which ranked 4th, is a dish that consists of marinated cottage cheese with rich spices and vegetables cooked in a traditional tandoor.

