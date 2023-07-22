Once a star football player, Tehrool Hooda is a helmet repairman now

Cuttack: Once a star football player, Tehrool Hooda from Cuttack is a helmet repairman now. The yester year’s star footballer has represented the State in football and brought laurels.

Everyone dreams big. However, it is tough to fulfil the dream. Yet, there are people who after fulfilling their dreams, instead of moving forward, get entangled in a struggling life due to different reasons. In most cases, the stars adopt the struggling life to earn livelihood for the family.

Meet Tehrool Hooda from Cuttack, the silver city of Odisha. Once upon a time he used to enthral the audience in the field with his talent, but today his profession has changed. Still he is happy. The star footballer repairs helmet and bag in his shop.

Tehrul Hooda made his name as a star football player. He played for the state and led the team to victory and earned a lot of fame. Yet, these days he has opened a helmet repairing shop in the Seminary Street, Cuttack to raise his family.