Puri: Lord Jagannath, siblings recover from illness, Daitapati informs Gajapati, watch

Puri: Lord Jagannath has recovered from illness along with His siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra. The Daitapati servitors visited the palace and informed about the recovery to Puri King Gajapati Maharaj as per the custom.

The deities had fallen ill following the holy bath on the Snana Purnima day. However, with service of the Daitapati servitors Lord Jagannath and sibling deities have recovered by now. Today they visited the Srinahar, the palace of Gajapati Maharaj in a procession and informed about the recovery to the King. They also gave him the Anasara Prasad as a token of gift.

Besides, the Daitapatis also discussed with the King about how the upcoming Rath Yatra 2023 will be organized with discipline.

As per the custom, on the Dwadashi tithi, the 12th day of Anasara, the Daitapatis visit the palace to give the information to the Gajapati king, the first servant of Lord Jagannath. During this visit they also provide the king with the Prasad offered to Lord Jagannath.

Following the Dhupa niti (ritual) of the afternoon, the Daitapatis visit the palace with the scandal that had been put on the Srianga of the Lord across the year. They also take with them the scandal paste offered to the Lord during the Anasara and Pata Dora. The Daitapati servitors and PatiMohapatra servitors put the karala on silver plates and visit the Rajanahara amid sound of gong, kahali along with royal umbrella. Today they reached the palace and handed over the these things to Gajapati and discussed with him.