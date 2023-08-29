Kalinga TV impact: Beggar gets chance to record song for YouTube, watch

Khordha: A beggar has got chance to record his song. As a beggar, he used to sing bhajans while begging door to door. His favourite song is, “Andha Kari Mote Karichhu re dhanya”.

Now, a music company offered him a chance to record the song in a recording studio after an article was published in Kalinga TV depicting the beggar’s ordeal while highlighting his singing talent.

Meet Meru Nayak of Talatumba village in Bolgarh area in Khordha district. Though he was a beggar, the local people had knowledge about his singing talent. However, his fame was confined to the village.

After knowing about him Kalinga TV came up with his story and people heard him singing. As many people appreciated his talent, a music company came forward to promote him. Finally, a devotional song was recorded to which Meru Nayak became the singer. The song was later released to YouTube.

Meru Nayak is blind from birth. The poor man struggles along with his wife to arrange two meals for a day. Reportedly, despite his effort, he has not been issued with a house under any Government scheme. Also, he has not been provided any allowance as an artist.

Not the first one, but a few other music companies have also promised to give him chance as a singer.