How to Lose Weight? Whom would you prefer? A person being too skinny or being too fat? This is also the fact that People of all sizes face health problems. Health is a treasure; we need to keep this safe. However, there is certain health risks associated with being underweight or being overweight. In this article, we will convey you five easy but sure shot tips to lose weight. Try out!

Here are 5 tips to lose weight and meet your BMI target:

1) Eat Breakfast Every Day

Skipping breakfast to lose weight is not a good initiative. As the old saying suggests, Make the first meal of your day the biggest, then only eat three meals a day so you should have your breakfast like a king, but do remember to follow a smart diet. A bowl of whole-grain cereal topped with fruit, Almond Butter, Avocados and low-fat dairy can be included in your diet to lose weight, also have a healthy body and start your good day.

2) Drink plenty of water

Drink enough water to lose weight, but you may need to visit the washroom multiple times, to urinate. A study says that drinking enough water burns off your fat from food and drink. Have a glass of water 30 minutes before every meal to help you to keep from overeating. Thus, drinking water is an effective way to control calorie intake, thus aiding weight loss.

3) Eat high fibre foods

Eat fibre and make yourself lighter. Fibre promotes overall fat loss by reducing your appetite. The study suggests — aiming to eat 30 grams of fibre each day can help you lose weight, also lower your blood pressure, and improve your body’s response to insulin and many more. Foods rich in fibre include oats, wholegrain bread, brown rice and pasta, and beans, peas, lentils and rice and yoghurt.

4) Do Exercise Daily

Exercise can not only change the shape of your body, it can change your mind, your attitude and your mood as well. Consistent hard work leads to success, do exercise every day, Start slowly with small amounts of physical activity. Some great exercises include: Walking, Running, And Cycling. Exercise can help burn off the excess calories along with maintaining a diet.

5) Avoid junk food

Quit junk foods as your meal to avoid falling ill.

Instead, go for healthy snacks. Junk foods are usually added sugars, added fats and calories. This means you’re eating a very high number of calories which can lead to weight gain.

On the other hand, studies say that Eating junk food regularly can lead to an increased risk of chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, fatty liver disease and some cancers.