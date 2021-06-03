The Drumsticks also called Moringa is a very nutritious vegetable. It is called Sajana or Sajina in some eastern Indian states including Odisha. Drumsticks are packed with vitamins A, C, K, B and minerals -iron, calcium (cd) and magnesium (mg) and a good source of fibre and protein all of which are beneficial for health. The vegetable is a is a long, thin pod and resembles a drumstick and hence the name. Interestingly, seed, flowers, leave and stems of drumstick is edible and extremely nutritious.

Here are the 5 amazing reasons why you should eat Drumstick.

MAINTAINS SUGAR LEVELS

Having too much sugar for a long period of time can cause serious health problems if it’s not treated. Now, this is great news for you. If you have high sugar levels, then you must include drumsticks in your diet. It will help to maintain the blood sugar levels in the body.

SUPPORTS BONE GROWTH

If you are looking for natural supplements for your bone growth, drumstick is the one food you need to eat. It contains a high concentration of potent minerals like calcium, phosphorus, zinc which can keep the bones and joints healthy. In fact, there are also several elements in drumstick like calcium and iron, which are essentials for stronger bones.

HELPS IN BLOOD PURIFICATION

Purifying our blood is crucial to keep your body work properly and keep diseases away. Drumstick is the best option for this as antibiotic agents present in the drumsticks help in improving the oxygen level in the blood.

BOOSTS FEMALE SEXUAL HEALTH

Drumsticks play an important role in female sterility since they are rich in folic acid and are good for pregnant women. Drumsticks are also a great source of Zinc, reduces the severity of maternal infections that lower the risk of preterm birth.

GOOD FOR THE LIVER

According to studies, drumsticks can actively protect the liver against oxidation and damage. It is something patients suffering from liver diseases must consume. Studies also say that it helps the liver stay protected from the damage caused by anti-tubercular drugs, and may even help in recovery.