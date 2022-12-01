For his obsession with career in Armed Force Gaurav Yadav hid from family he cleared IIT

Gaurav Yadav, who was a star at NDA’s Passing Out Parade on last Wednesday during the 143rd course of NDA that took place at Khetrapal Parade Ground in Khadakwasla in Pune had cleared the prestigious IIT entrance exam but did not reveal about it to his family for his obsession for a career in the Armed Forces.

Yadav who won the President’s Gold Medal is the son of a farmer from Rajasthan’s Alwar. He cleared the tough IIT entrance exam but worked to get through the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam, The Times of India reported.

At the Yadav NDA’s Passing Out Parade, Gaurav commanded the parade. It was an honour he never thought he would get.

The youngster went through many hurdles to achieve his dream. Like, he got success in the NDA examination twice but could not make it in the interview rounds. And when he finally managed to succeed, he faced difficulty to handle the pressure of training.

Gaurav Yadav’s parents are Balwant and Kamlesh. They were overjoyed to see their son lead the NDA parade.

It is to be noted that the NDA examination is the exam to join the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. After clearing the test, there are interviews and medical examinations while the training at NDA lasts three years.

Yadav and others cadets will now head for one more year of pre-commissioning training.