Cuttack: Students bid emotional farewell to teacher as he retires after 35 years, watch

Cuttack: Students bid emotional farewell to a teacher in a procession in Cuttack of Odisha recently. The students of the Secondary Board High School in Bajrakabati Road in Cuttack bid an emotional farewell to their dear and revered teacher Narayan Sahu who took retirement after working for long 35 years in the school.

Narayan Sahu joined Secondary Board High School in Cuttack as a Science teacher on October 18, 1989. He was retired from work last month. During his long stint of about 35 years in this school, he has dedicatedly worked for the students and for the school. And in return the students recently arranged a retirement felicitation ceremony to bid farewell to the teacher.

The students bid farewell to their favourite Narayan sir in a procession where they themselves played the band. The students were in two rows and the teacher was present in the centre along with his wife while the other teachers and staff members of the school were following them. It was an emotional affair both for the retiring teacher and the students.

To make their favourite teacher’s retirement memorable, the students arranged this procession. The teacher was initially felicitated in the school. Then he was garlanded and taken till the main gate of the Board office in an emotional procession. The students waited with tearful eyes till their teacher get into the vehicle.

It was an emotional moment for all on that day. Neither the students were ready to leave their favourite teacher and nor the teacher wanted to leave his students. Yet, there is a rule for everything and responsible citizens need to obey.

Watch the video here: