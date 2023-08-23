Cuttack: Muslim girl praised for making rakhis, watch

Cuttack: A Muslim girl from Cuttack has garnered appreciation for making rakhis. Moreover, she reportedly spends a lion’s share of the profit to fee and treat street animals.

Meet Sabiha Sumbul, the daughter of Aspak Ali Khan and Tabsum Naz from the Matha sahi in Cuttack Station Bazar. She makes handmade rakhis.

Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival when sisters tie rakhi on the wrist of their brothers.

Cuttack is praised for brotherhood. On many occasions people of all communities actively take part in the festivals of other communities. The silver city of Cuttack has set an example of brotherhood. And now a Muslim girl is making rakhis.

As per reports, Sabiha spends money from the profit of her rakhi business to feed and serve the stray animals.

After completing Post Graduation, Sabiha these days is preparing for the competitive examinations. Besides, now she has taken up this seasonal business to make some profit so that she can serve the cows and other animals roaming in the street.

Sabiha gets the raw materials for rakhi making by putting online orders. She put much effort to make the rakhis. And she promotes her business through social media pages to get orders. The price of the rakhis made by Sabiha starts from 50 rupees to 500 rupees.

Reportedly, during the lock down period that had been clamped in Odisha due to Covid pandemic, she started helping out stray animals. Then, she used to go around the city of Cuttack to treat the stray animals. However, it was a big task for her to get money required for this noble deed.

And now she has a source of income, the profit of her rakhi business, which she can spend to treat animals.

So far she has provided services to many injured dogs, cows and bulls. And hence her parents are proud of Sabiha. Even her noble works for the innocent animals have earned praise from all quarters.