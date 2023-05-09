Cook with Deepa: Recipe for Hariyali fried chicken

Advertisement

As the heat wave has returned to the State, people are losing their appetite and hence in most cases are skipping their main courses. On the other hand, they prefer juices, cold soups, fruit salads and something refreshing.

Under this circumstance, we can cook anything with Chicken with less effort but the taste is guaranteed. If we add some refreshing ingredients to Chicken, it will be like healthy bhi n taste bhi. Let’s make it:

Here is the recipe for Hariyali fried chicken

Ingredients

1.Chicken-10 pieces (Medium-boneless)

2. Pudina leaves-1 cup-chopped

3. Dhania leaves-1 cup-chopped

4. Hung curd-1 cup

5. Roasted Besan-1/2 cup

6. Jeera powder-1table spoon

7. Dhania powder-1 tablespoon

8. Red chilly powder-1 tablespoon

9. Black salt, jaljeera & black pepper

Powder mix-1tablespoon

10-Green chillies-2piece

11. Lemon juice-1tablespoon

12. Oil for frying

13. Onion -1/2 cup chopped

14.Ginger-1/2 inch

15.Garlic-4 cloves

16. Salt to taste…

How to cook

For this recipe, the most important thing is marinating of chicken. For perfect taste, I prefer to 24 hours marination. Wash chicken neatly and marinate it overnight with lemon and salt. After that in the morning squeeze the chicken and store the water in a bowl.

Now put pudina leaves, Dhania leaves, garlic, ginger, and green chillies in a mixing jar and crush it one round. Then put this mixture in chicken extracted juice and all the ingredients and marinated chicken and mix it well. Keep this mixture for 30 minutes.

Heat oil and deep fry it till it turns golden brown. Finally, sprinkle the mixed powder and serve hot with some onion-cucumber salad.

N.B.: – The author Dhrutidipa Mishra is from Bhubaneswar. She can be contacted at mail [email protected]