33 feet tall statue of Lord Hanuman comes up in Odisha’s Nayagarh dist

Nayagarh: In a remarkable religious endeavour, a 33 feet tall statue of Lord Hanuman has been established in a village of Nayagarh district in Odisha. The said statue of Lord Mahavir Jew was inaugurated in Kishoreprasad village under Gania Block of the district yesterday, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and Pana Sankranti.

The statue of Lord Mahabir was set up in a grand way while other massive rituals were also executed. Yesterday afternoon, water was brought from the Mahanadi in a Kalas Jatra procession and the ‘Ankura Ropana’ was performed.

Today morning the yagnya was started after worship of the Sun God, worshipping of cows and in the afternoon the idol of Sri Mahabir Jew was installed and the ‘purnahuti’ was done.

On this occasion, Hanuman Chalisha was read out for 108 times under the supervision of Girish Kumar Mishra. Also, woman devotees performed devotional songs.

In this program, a devotional atmosphere was created in the whole area with the sound of Jai Shriram with Arna Yagnya and Ghrita yagnya as well as Naama yagnya.

The whole program was carried out with the efforts of village committee president Sanatan Prusti and Secretary Manoranjan Behera and with the support of the villagers.

In this program, Daspalla MLA Ramesh Chandra Behera, Gania Block Chairperson Jhuna Jena, Kandhamal MP’s Nayararh District nominee Sadashiva Mishra, the MP’s Gania Block representative Seshadev Swain participated participated and encouraged the thousands of devotees who were present and sought blessings of Lord Mahabir.