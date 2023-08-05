17 Ponds of Balangir including Maharani Sagar cry for attention, watch

Balangir: Balangir city is the major city of Western Odisha. It is the capital of the erstwhile Patna state. During the monarchical times it was a well-organized city. Then, rainwater management was properly going on in the 17 ponds of the city. However, now there is no such system. There are plans to improve the ponds but the plans are not getting executed after getting entangled in politics. Foundation stones have been erected for renovation of different ponds in the city a number of times, but actual work never started. It has been alleged that though money had been sanctioned the renovation of the Maharani Sagar could not be done due to political tussle. Under these circumstances here is the Ground Zero report from Balangir on renovation of water bodies in Balangir.

Balangir town was a planned city during the monarchical times. The city of Balangir, which once had good management of rainwater and was systematic, are polluted now. No steps are being taken by the government towards renovation and beautification of these water bodies.

The ponds have been as if abandoned today in this western Odisha town. Some ponds have been buried with soil while water of some other ponds is unusable.

There are 17 ponds in Balangir town. The condition of all these ponds are pathetic. Be it the Ranikata or the Karanga kata or the Gatesarobar or the Maharani Sagar. All the ponds are in a dilapidated state. Bushes and unwanted plants are seen all around while the pond water has turned poisonous.

Plans have been made for the improvement of these 17 ponds in Balangir city. However, these plans are not working. Agitations, protests and Jal Satyagraha have been done several times for the improvement of this pond. Protests have been staged in front of the Collector’s office. Yet, work did not start. Now, there is a demand for the improvement of these 17 ponds in Balangir.

Now, controversy is there regarding the renovation of the Maharani Sagar situated in Balangir town. Reportedly, display-board politics (phalaka Rajaniti) is going on for the improvement of this pond, but actual work is not getting started.

In last June 2022, Balangir MLA Narasingha Mishra had laid foundation stone for renovation work of Maharani Sagar. It was said that Maharani Sagar will be improved with 20 crore rupees. A grant of Rs. 8 crores was received. The work would have begun. Yet, later it was said that there was some problem with the DPR and the work didn’t start.

On June 13, 2023, Balangir Municipality Chairman Leeka Sahu and Odisha State Housing Board Chairperson Kalikesh Singhdeo once again laid foundation stone for renovation of the pond. It was said that the work would begin soon. Reportedly, the grant of Rs 12 crores was also came. But the work did not start. The locals have alleged that the ruling party and the opposition are tussling among each other but actual work is not being executed.

As per reports, Rs 20 crores had been sanctioned for beautification of Maharani Sagar in Balangir town. The Odisha Assembly House Committee and the technical team of the State Housing and Urban Development Department visited and assessed the condition of all the ponds. Accordingly, more Rs 2 crores were sanctioned. And it was said that the work will begin soon but in vain.

Reportedly, now a grant of Rs 12 crores has been sanctioned for lifting of the soil from the ponds. It has been said that more grants will come later. Balangir Municipality Chairman said that the money has come and the work will be executed after the rainy days.

Besides, the Executive Officer of Balangir Municipality said that Aama Pokhari Yojana will be implemented for the improvement of 17 ponds in Balangir. It is time now to wait and watch when the actual work for renovation and beautification of the ponds are beginning in Balangir.