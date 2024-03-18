“Women can do comedy very very well”: Kriti Sanon at ‘Crew’ trailer launch event

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, whose upcoming comedy movie ‘Crew’ is all set to release on March 29, recently said at the trailer launch that women can do comedy very well.

During the trailer launch, Kriti Sanon said, “We usually get to work with men mostly. It was very very refreshing to work with women, these women are so talented, and I have admired them for years. We all look up to them in what they bring to the table and the fact that they have been reinventing themselves and how.”

“The way this film was written, the way these characters are, there’s so much life and chemistry between these three. I believe what people love, or at least what I feel, is the whole chemistry and that is about the Crew. I feel, that whenever any women-oriented film comes, it is about girls, everyone thinks that it is very serious, or then there will be some issue, or then there will be men bashing, all that. There is nothing like this as you can see women can do comedy very very well,” she further said.

It is worth mentioning here that the trailer of the upcoming Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon-starrer theatrical film ‘Crew’ was unveiled on Saturday in the Kurla area of Mumbai. The trailer gives a glimpse of what’s about to unfold in the female buddy comedy film as 3 air hostesses take off on a thrilling journey in a bid to pull off a heist.

Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, ‘Crew’ is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 29, 2024.