Video of Ed Sheeran performing for Shah Rukh Khan at private concert goes viral, Watch

Days after British singer Ed Sheeran posing with Shah Rukh Khan on latter’s iconic pose, a video of him delivering a private concert for the Bollywood Baadshah is going viral over the internet.

In the video, Ed Sheeran was seen in a white T-shirt while playing the guitar and singing his popular track Perfect. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is seen seating right next to him and listening intently and admiring the singer.

Earlier, a video of him striking the iconic pose of Bollywood Baadshah with the actor is going viral over the internet and winning the hearts of netizens.

Ed Sheeran took to his official Instagram handle and shared the video of him striking the signature pose of SRK with a caption that read, “This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together.” The video has been directed by Farah Khan.

Director-producer Farah Khan also met Ed Sheeran and shared a picture with him accompanied by a caption that read, “Relax mode with the loveliest guy ever…@teddysphotos.”

It is worth mentioning here that Ed Sheeran is in India for his upcoming concert at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai.

He also met playback singer Armaan Malik and shared a dance video of them grooving on the “Butta Bomma” song from the film “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.”

Singer Ed Sheeran is all set to perform in Mumbai for the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) on March 16 as part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024.