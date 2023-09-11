Vidyut Jammwal shares mantra to remain balanced in life: ‘Study Unbalance’

Mumbai: One of the fittest actors in the Bollywood industry, Vidyut Jammwal, on Monday gave fitness goals to his fans, and shared his mantra to remain balanced in life.

Taking to Instagram, Vidyut shared a video of himself wherein he can be seen standing on one foot over a broken tree trunk.

Vidyut is wearing boxers and shoes, and is performing the balancing exercise in the middle of a forest. He is flaunting his toned physique too.

He captioned the Reel as: “Kalaripayattu says Life is ironic. To know Balance, one needs to study Unbalance #itrainlikevidyutjammwal”.

Vidyut gave the background music of the track ‘Affirmations’ by Jools TV to his fitness video. Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan commented on the video, and wrote: “Superbbbbb love the quote.”

His fans took to the comment section and wrote: “The Commando is training in jungle. This is awesome Guru Ji,” “Real life Super hero yeah,” said another.

“You are Motivation,” another wrote.

This is not the first time Vidyut has amazed fans with his fitness tricks. Previously, he was seen running on a four-storey building’s parapet for balance control.

On the work front, Vidyut, who made his debut as a producer with ‘IB 71’, is currently busy shooting for ‘Crakk – Jeetega toh Jiyega’, which also stars Arjun Rampal. ‘Crakk — Jeetega toh Jiyega’ is an adrenaline boosting extreme sports film.

The upcoming film, directed by Aditya Dutt, is based on two brothers who are set to perform daring stunts mixed with extreme sports to win. It is written by Sarim Momin and Rehan Khan. Other details about the film are still under wraps.