‘Jawan’ continues to break records, crosses Rs 250 at domestic box office crore mark on day 4

SRK starrer ‘Jawan’ continues to create havoc at the domestic box office. Yesterday, the film became the first Bollywood film to cross Rs 200 crore within three days of release. However, that is not all.

On the fourth day, ‘Jawan’ crossed the Rs 250 crore benchmark at the domestic box office. It seems that the film enjoyed an exceptional show bizz on its opening weekend. At the latest, ‘Jawan’ is currently minted at Rs 287 crores in India.

Speaking of the film’s collection globally, it has already crossed the Rs 300 crore benchmark. On its release day, the film earned Rs 74.50 crores in India alone. From what reports state, ‘Jawan’ had an overall 70.77 percent occupancy rate for Hindi on Sunday. The occupancy rate for Tamil shows was 53.71 percent while the same for Telugu shows was 68.79 percent.

‘Jawan’ film hit the screens on September 7, worldwide. The film has been released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Helmed by Atlee, it stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Deepika Padukone has an extended cameo in ‘Jawan.’

Apart from which, the film also features Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Ashlehsa Thakur, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya in significant roles.

‘Jawan’ is a commercial entertainer which features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. The film was among the most anticipated films of the year, especially after the success of SRK’s Pathaan.