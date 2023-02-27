Vh1 Supersonic: Nigerian singing sensation CKay feels he is ‘Indian’

Pune: Nigerian singer-songwriter and record producer CKay feels Indian, on his first visit to India, courtesy the power-packed response he got from the fans here for his performance at Vh1 Supersonic.

CKay, whose international hit single ‘Love Nwantiti’, also known as ‘Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ahh)’ became an instant chartbuster, was headlining on the final day of the music festival, which concluded on Sunday night.

Talking about his maiden trip to India and his performance, CKay said: “It’s been crazy. It’s my first time in India. It’s been exciting. The energy is crazy with the love from the people. It’s almost as if I am Indian but I am not. So, I really appreciate the energy, the vibe was great and I am happy to be here.

The 27-year-old singer also enjoyed some Indian food during his stay.

“Right now my favourite is… I love the biryani rice and chicken. That’s what I have been eating since I got here. It’s amazing.”

When ‘Love Nwantiti’ dropped in 2019, it slowly crept into social media making it a banger track, making CKay reach out globally to fans.

The musician, who enjoys over a whopping one million followers on Instagram, finds it amazing how social media helps music reach out on global levels.

“I think it’s like a modern day miracle because if you think back in the day, the way the music travelled was very traditional and very slow through radio and TV. It would probably take years for music to travel from say US to Japan that’s like all the way to the east or like Nigeria to the US,” he said.

CKay, whose real name is Chukwuka Ekweani, said: “But right now because of social media you can have a song become global in just a month and I think that’s amazing. Personally, I am testament to that and yeah it’s literally people just listening to music from their phone and like the song.”

“I think that’s amazing and at the end of the day, they are fans. So love to the fans too.”

Does he believe that music has no boundaries?

“Absolutely, I am here in India for the first time. It was a crazy show and that says a lot.”

(Inputs from IANS)