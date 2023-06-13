Tamannah confirms relationship with Vijay Varma, says ‘He is my happy place’

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia finally confirmed her relationship with actor Vijay Varma. The actress admitted that they started falling for each other on the set of Lust Stories 2. Tamannaah said Vijay is “a person who I care about deeply, and he’s my happy place.”

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah said, “I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone, it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen.”

While talking deeper about her relationship, Tamannaah was asked if things were changed for her and Vijay on their upcoming movie sets. To which she said, YES and added, “”He is someone with whom I bonded very very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down. Then, it became very easy for me to put all my guard down.”

Tamannah further elaborated, “With high achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple and you don’t have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone. If you have to find a partner you might have to physically move or do so many things that serve that person’s understanding but I was like I have created a world for myself and here there’s a person who actually understood that world without me doing anything. He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”

Both Vijay and Tamannah’s dating rumors gained steam after a video of them hugtaaging and kissing went viral on social media. On several occasions, the duo was spotted attending events and on dinner dates.