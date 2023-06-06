Swara Bhasker announces her pregnancy with Fahad Ahmad

Mumbai: Actress Swara Bhasker on Tuesday announced that she and her politician husband Fahad Ahmad are all set to welcome their first bundle of joy with a string of pictures.

She took to Twitter to post a picture with her husband and announced the news to her followers. She also shared a glimpse of her blooming baby bump.

“Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless!) as we step into a whole new world! @FahadZirarAhmad #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #OctoberBaby,” she tweeted.

Swara and Fahad got married in February in court under the Special Marriage Act. The actor announced her marriage to Ahmad on social media with a video of the couple.

In March, they had a series of celebrations with ceremonies, such as mehendi, sangeet, and qawwali night events.