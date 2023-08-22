SRK’s fans slam trollers for targeting actor over swimming video with Suhana

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently found himself in the spotlight after a video surfaced on social media showing him enjoying a swim with his three children during a family holiday. However, the video turned into controversy as a section of netizens criticised Khan for allowing his daughter, Suhana Khan, to wear a bikini during their bath. The incident sparked a debate on cultural norms and privacy in the digital age.

The video, shared by an internet user, came with a caption that raised eyebrows: ‘Shah Rukh Khan enjoying a bath with his daughter, this does not happen in our Indian culture.’ This comment led to a flurry of responses, both in support and opposition.

Many fans rushed to Shah Rukh Khan’s defence and posted their views in the comment section. A user wrote, ‘Respect someone’s privacy’, whereas another one wrote ‘Swimming saree m kregi kya bewkoofo….kuch bhi matlab’. One of the netizens commented, ‘Netizen should leave them alone and take care of their bussiness’.

In the midst of the controversy, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to praise his daughter, Suhana Khan, for her recent interview with a news channel. He shared an excerpt from her interview and expressed his pride, stating, ‘The circle of life is closing in for us with our babies helping us complete it. @gaurikhan You’ve done so well with the three of them…educated them, taught them dignity & desire to share love…& Suhana is so articulate but the dimple is mine!!’

On the work front, Suhana Khan is eagerly awaiting the release of her debut film, ‘The Archies,’ while Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the much-anticipated release of ‘Jawan.’