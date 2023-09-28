Sir Michael Gambon of Harry Potter fame dies today at 82

New Delhi: Renowned Hollywood actor Sir Michael Gambon, who is best known for playing the role of Professor Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter film series reportedly died today at the age of 82. The actor was admitted to a hospital for treatment of pneumonia. However, he succumbed to the affect of the disease while his wife and son were present by his side during his last time.

Sir Michael John Gambon was an Irish–English actor. Over his six-decade-long career, Gambon received three Olivier Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and four BAFTA Awards. In 1999 he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for services to drama.

Gambon is best-known for his role Albus Dumbledore, Hogwarts’ headmaster in the third instalment of J. K. Rowling’s franchise, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, taking over the role after the death of Richard Harris.

Update:

The actor Michael Gambon, who played the iconic role of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight ‘Harry Potter’ films has passed away at the age of 82.

The actor died in hospital after contracting pneumonia, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The ‘Harry Potter’ legend’s family shared the heartbreaking news in a statement on Thursday.

On behalf of his wife Lady Gambon and son Fergus Gambon, issued by publicist Clair Dobbs.

The statement, accessed by Mirror.co.uk, reads, “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82. We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

Devastated fans flocked to X (formerly Twitter), to pay tribute to the icon, with one writing: “Such sad news – an acting legend and so much loved. Sir Michael Gambon will be remembered for so many great roles.”

While another commented: “Not Dumbledore. RIP Sir Michael Gambon. Millennials are in mourning.”

A third wrote: “Such sad news. Rest In Peace, Michael Gambon”.

The Irish-born British actor’s career spanned across nearly five decades, winning four BAFTAs, two RTS Awards and an Olivier. However, he is best known by Harry Potter fans for his role as Professor Albus Dumbledore in the JK Rowling series from 2004 until 2008, taking over from original actor Richard Harris following his death.

